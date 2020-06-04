New Madrid Historical Museum opens, ready for visitors

New Madrid, Mo. (KFVS) - Some local attractions are already back open, and hope visitors feel safe enough to come back.
“We were closed for 62 days,” said Jeff Grunwald, the administrator at the New Madrid Historical Museum.
Grunwald said even though they opened back up two-and-a-half weeks ago, they haven’t seen a whole lot of visitors.
“In the first fourteen days, I was open, we had about 45 people total and over half of them were from out of state,” he said.
He said visits are down because people are leery about COVID-19.
“You’re not seeing a lot of group travel of any kind these days,” Grunwald said.
They have made some changes to help protect people who visit.
“Well you notice my mask here. Employees are going to wear mask here,” he said.
Expect signs posted at every interactive station.
“This hands on exhibit has hand sanitizer. We would like you to use that and, in fact, it’s insisted upon,” he said.
He said they’re keeping an eye on the number of people in certain parts of the museum.
"We are letting one group at a time in the movie space and we'll just rotate them out," he said.
Grunwald said he’s looking forward to welcoming more visitors back.
“I think people will get more and more confident but we hope that folks will feel pretty comfortable coming to New Madrid; very low COVID-19 counts," he said.
They have also made changes to their hours. They are now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.