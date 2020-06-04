Murray State University creates reopen plan

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced its “Racer Restart” plan, a phased process for a safe and effective restart in the fall 2020 semester.
The Fall 2020 Racer Restart Committee, as well as seven subcommittees comprised of various areas of the institution, used a shared-governance approach to develop a set of guiding principles to assist the University.
The Racer Restart plan includes the following:
- The implementation of a Racer Safe and Healthy initiative, with guidelines for University students, faculty and staff, as well as visitors to Murray State, in adherence with state and federal guidance
- Adjustments to the fall 2020 academic calendar, including classes beginning on Aug. 17 and a modified finals week schedule occurring Nov. 18-20, with commencement taking place Nov. 21, pending consent of state health officials
- A combination of in-person, hybrid (a mixture of both in-person and online delivery) and online instruction will take place while maintaining a new normal, traditional, on-campus experience
- A traditional campus life experience for students while making necessary modifications in adherence with state and federal guidance
Murray State’s Racer Restart initiative is an evolving plan that can be altered at any time with updated information from state, local and federal authorities.
The University will also develop contingency plans for potential COVID-19 scenarios as new data arises.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in creating our Racer Restart plan,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “Nearly 200 faculty, staff, students, healthcare professionals and others have assisted and collaborated throughout the development of this plan as we take a proactive, careful and thoughtful approach in preparation for a successful fall semester. In the midst of an ever-changing situation, our guiding principle will continue to be the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.
