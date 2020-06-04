Murray State University creates reopen plan

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in creating our Racer Restart plan,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “Nearly 200 faculty, staff, students, healthcare professionals and others have assisted and collaborated throughout the development of this plan as we take a proactive, careful and thoughtful approach in preparation for a successful fall semester. In the midst of an ever-changing situation, our guiding principle will continue to be the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.