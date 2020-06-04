Multiple-vehicle crashes reported on US 67 in Butler Co. during thunderstorm

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to multiple crashes on U.S. 67 in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 3.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a thunderstorm hit U.S. 67 two miles south of U.S. 160 near Harvel, Mo. at approximately 5:05 p.m.
The Butler County Emergency Management reported to the NWS that winds from the thunderstorm produced zero visibility in the area due to dirt from a worksite blowing across the roadway which contributed to a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two crashes in this time frame involving multiple vehicles.
The first crash involved an SUV, a car and a minivan, all traveling northbound on U.S. 67.
MSHP reported the SUV hit the car in the rear and the car then hit the minivan in the rear.
Two drivers and a passenger in the chain-reaction crash were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The driver of the minivan, Kathy A. Putman, 57 of Naylor, suffered serious injuries.
Highway Patrol said everyone involved in this crash was wearing a seat belt.
The second crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 at approximately 5:11 p.m. The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers and a car.
MSHP said a semi rear-ended a car and the then crashed into the rear of a second semi.
The driver of the car, Sydney R. George, 20 of Corning, Arkansas, transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the first rig had minor injuries.
Highway Patrol said all of the drivers were wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.