More than 210K tested for COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 192 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, June 3.
Currently, 13,767 Missourians have tested positive for the virus, including 786 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 543 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Missouri.
DHSS reports 211,118 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 25,687 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, June 3 at 3 p.m.
