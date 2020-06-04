Minor flooding temporarily closes Naylor Senior Center

NAYLOR, Mo. (KFVS) - Minor flooding has temporarily shut-down the Naylor Senior Center in Ripley County, Missouri.
The director of the center said heavy rainfall caused water to seep into the kitchen on Thursday, June 4.
Crews are cleaning up the mess from the floodwaters, but the center had to cancel their meal delivery service for the day.
The flooding wasn’t considered major.
The director said it was more of an inconvenience and she didn’t want workers to have to prepare meals with wet floors.
The director explained that the it is not uncommon for the building to flood at times and hopes operations can move to a new location in the future.
Food deliveries will resume on Friday.
The center delivers 50 to 55 meals a day to home-bound clients.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.