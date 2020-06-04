Metropolis in a finanical burden

METROPOLIS, IL. (KFVS) -The City of Metropolis is hurting financially after the casino has been closed for a couple months.
Mayor Billy McDaniels says “Just in the casino of the revenue, between the gaming revenue of the City of Metropolis, through Harrah’s Casino and our video gaming, through many of our businesses it exceeds $15,000 a day.”
Kathy Rushing, who is the president of the Chamber of commerce says restaurants aren’t the only ones hurting either.
“You know, the restaurants are still doing outside and curbside and I’m sure they are hurting. As are the retail shops. That’s the biggest one.”
The City was supposed to host the annual Superman festival.
People travel from all across the country for this event, but in early March, it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Rushing says “the downtown businesses, your vendors that come into town, whether its tents or whatever, but we did have to make that decision in early March because we were getting ready to spend money on celebrities and we wouldn’t be able to get that back.”
Rushing says “I hope the people from our community will continue to support small businesses.”
The mayor said he understands that people are tired of hearing about what’s going on, but it’s important to protect the people you are coming in contact with.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.