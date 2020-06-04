2 Marshall Co. teens arrested in connection to vehicle break-in investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Marshall County teens were arrested in connection to a vehicle break-in investigation.
Joshua Donald Thebeau, 18, of Benton, was charged with theft of a legend drug and theft of contents from a vehicle (less than $500).
A 17 year old was cited on charges of theft of contents from a vehicle (less than $500), possession of alcohol by a person less than 18, curfew violation and theft of a legend drug.
According to police, they responded to the area of Clay and North 30th Streets around 2:06 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, after a caller reported seeing two people breaking into vehicles.
Police say a young man, identified as Joshua Thebeau, walked out of a dumpster enclosure near the intersection. A 17 year old was also found in the enclosure.
According to police, the pair admitted to breaking into several vehicles. They say Thebeau admitted to taking a jacket from an SUV, and the 17 year old was found in possession of a small bottle of whiskey and a pill bottle containing a muscle relaxer.
Also recovered was a range bag containing ammunition and 9mm magazines.
Thebeau was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. The 17 year old was cited and released to a parent.
Paducah police reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and remove or hide guns and other valuables.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.