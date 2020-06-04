Kentucky receives federal funding for homeless population

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $23 million to Louisville, Lexington, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for assistance for homeless Kentuckians in emergency transition shelters.
The federal funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The funding is part of HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grants program.
HUD has already directed nearly $70 million from the CARES Act to housing and community development programs throughout Kentucky.
$14.5 million will go to the State of Kentucky, $5.43 million will go to the City of Louisville, $3.22 million will go to the City of Lexington.
“The CARES Act directs rapid relief to families and communities across the nation as they respond to the coronavirus, and I was proud to use my position as Senate Majority Leader to keep Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the discussion,” said Senator McConnell. “The CARES Act is making substantial investments into helping protect vulnerable Kentuckians from the spread of the coronavirus as they face this crisis. Distributing these federal funds to local governments where they’re most needed will bolster compassionate responses to this health and economic emergency.”
“Funding of this magnitude and at this critical time is life-saving and life-changing for those experiencing homelessness in our City,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.
“This funding will allow individuals and families without a home the opportunity to be safe and healthy while practicing all CDC recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Polly Ruddick, Director of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention in Lexington. “Additionally, it will help individuals and families secure permanent housing, ultimately reducing and ending homelessness here in Fayette County. We are grateful for Senator McConnell and his team for securing this funding for Lexington.”
“We commend Congress’ allocation of COVID-19 resources from the CARES Act to support people experiencing homelessness with shelter, prevent families from losing their homes to eviction, and front-end rental assistance. Homeless service providers from Paducah to Pikeville stand ready to deploy Emergency Solutions Grant funding to help Kentuckians today,” said Adrienne Bush, executive director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky.
