Kentucky receives federal funding for homeless population

“The CARES Act directs rapid relief to families and communities across the nation as they respond to the coronavirus, and I was proud to use my position as Senate Majority Leader to keep Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the discussion,” said Senator McConnell. “The CARES Act is making substantial investments into helping protect vulnerable Kentuckians from the spread of the coronavirus as they face this crisis. Distributing these federal funds to local governments where they’re most needed will bolster compassionate responses to this health and economic emergency.”