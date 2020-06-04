Jackson County Health Department reports one more COVID-19 related death; seven more positives

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department has announces the death of a woman, who was previously confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
Her death is the eleventh to date in the county related to the disease.
The Health Department was also notified of seven Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
There have been 300 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County.
Ten additional residents were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines.
This brings the total recovered, so far, to 241 individuals.
48 active cases are currently being managed.
