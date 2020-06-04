Ironton man arrested for promoting child pornography

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Alexander L. Stidem, 24, of Ironton, Mo. was arrested on June 3, for promoting child pornography by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Stidem’s home located on Lake Drive, in Ironton.
During the search, investigators found and seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Stidem was arrested and taken to the Iron County Jail.
On June 4, the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Stidem with promoting child pornography.
Stidem is currently being held without bond.
The Patrol was assisted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Ironton Police Department, Mineral Area Drug Task Force, and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
