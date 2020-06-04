If passed, new ordinance would mean a fee for false alarms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new ordinance was introduced to help lower the percentage of false alarm calls that the police and fire department receives.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said in 2019, they responded to more than 2,000 burglar alarms and 99 percent of them were not legitimate.
“So what we’re hoping to do with this new ordinance is convince alarm holders to get their alarms fixed if they’re faulty or work with their alarm company if they need to be finetuned or something like that," Blair said.
He said if your alarm causes issues, you could get charged. You’ll get a free pass the first time, then its a $50 fee. The more false alarm calls you have, the higher the fine.
The goal of this is to correct behavior, not to generate revenue for the city.
Heartland first responders treat every call as an emergency, so when they respond to false alarms it ties up needed resources.
Blair said the ordinance passed the first reading at this week’s city council meeting. It still one more vote before it goes into effect.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.