IDES: more than 46K new unemployment benefits claims for week ending May 30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security released new statewide data on Thursday, June 4.
According to the data, the department processed 46,385 new initial claims for regular unemployment benefits during the week ending May 30. The department has not processed 1,361,036 claims for unemployment benefits from March 1-May 30.
This amount is nearly 11.5 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period in 2019. Additionally, the department has paid more than $3.6 billion in unemployment benefits since March 1, including $140 million in PUA benefits.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program processed 98,757 initial claims in its first three weeks. PUA provides 100 percent federally-funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program, the extended benefit program under Illinois law or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
IDES also processed 42,119 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims.
