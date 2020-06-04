Fredericktown man arrested for possession of child pornography

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Justin K. Moore, 19, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for possession of child pornography, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.
On June 3, investigators executed a search warrant at Moore’s home, on Buford Boulevard, in Fredericktown.
Investigators found and seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Moore was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.
On June 4, the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Moore with three counts of possession of child pornography.
Moore’s bond was set at $50,000.
The arrest was the result of a Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit investigation.
The Patrol was assisted by the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
