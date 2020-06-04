First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland weather will be a bit more unsettled over the next 24 hours or so with a threat of tropical downpours and a few strong storms. Locally heavy rains this morning will likely eventually subside, but more showers and thunderstorms could redevelop this afternoon or evening especially if we can get some sunshine going. Otherwise it will continue to be very warm and humid with dew points stuck near 70°. SPC has us under a low-level risk of severe today….so isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding also looks to be a threat.
We will begin to quiet down and dry out again over the weekend, with only isolated mainly afternoon thunderstorms expected….and highs around 90°. As we get into early next week we’ll be watching the remnants of TS Cristobal, which is expected to move ashore somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. Too early to pinpoint a track, but it looks like we’ll get some rain and maybe a little wind with this about Tuesday of next week. Behind this tropical system, the pattern for next week is looking slightly less hot and humid.
