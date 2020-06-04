First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We will begin to quiet down and dry out again over the weekend, with only isolated mainly afternoon thunderstorms expected….and highs around 90°. As we get into early next week we’ll be watching the remnants of TS Cristobal, which is expected to move ashore somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. Too early to pinpoint a track, but it looks like we’ll get some rain and maybe a little wind with this about Tuesday of next week. Behind this tropical system, the pattern for next week is looking slightly less hot and humid.