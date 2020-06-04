First Alert: Hot, humid, and possibly stormy

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and storms will push through the Heartland this morning. The storms to not appear to be severe, but by mid-morning a stronger storm could pop-up.
More storms will likely redevelop in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some of the storms could be strong. Damaging winds and small hail are the main risks.
High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.
There is a chance for more storms Friday afternoon.
Hot temperatures in the low 90s continue into the weekend. Heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s!
Next week,remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal could push heavy rain, gusty winds and storms into the Heartland.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.