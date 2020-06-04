Feels like numbers top out in the mid to upper 90s the next couple of days

Tonight will be calm, but muggy. Lows will range from 65 to 71 by time you wake up on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Friday, but the heat and humidity look to be the bigger story. Highs will hit the lower 90s in the drier areas, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. More hot and humid weather expected on Saturday, with just a small chance of a storm. Sunday still looks very hot, but not quite as humid. The remnants of a tropical system will bring rain back the Heartland by Tuesday of next week.