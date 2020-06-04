Drive thru COVID-19 testing coming to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, June 8, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri National Guard, the Scott County Health Department and SEMO will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Sikeston, Mo.
The testing will be held at SEMO’s Sikeston campus from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Registration will be required. The link is not set up yet, but the Scott County Health Department posted on Facebook that, “As soon as it is available, an event will be posted here with a link to register for this testing.”
The testing is open to anyone, including non-residents and those not showing symptoms.
