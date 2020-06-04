Deadly house fire in Carterville, Ill. under investigation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire in southern Illinois is under investigation.
According to Williamson County coroner Mike “Junior” Burke, 63-year-old Robert Lee Drake was pronounced dead on Thursday, June 4 at the scene of a house fire.
Burke said the fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brownsville Road in rural Carterville.
When Williamson County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, they said the house was fully involved.
The Herrin Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.
The fire is under investigation by the Williamson County Coroner’s Office, Williamson County Fire Protection District and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
