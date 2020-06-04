City of Jackson releases updated reopening plan for park events, leagues, swimming pool

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson released an updated reopening plan for parks and recreation facilities.
Places already reopened to the public:
- City Hall
- Civic Center
- Recycling Center
- Jackson police stations - lobby
- Park features - tennis courts, skate park, recreation trails, restrooms and pavilions
Those that remain closed to the public:
- Park features - playgrounds and basketball courts
- Jackson Fire Stations #1 and #2 - limited access only, call 243-1010 for an appointment
Following recommendations from the Cape Girardeau County Health Center and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Parks and Recreation Department announced changes and updates to summer programming.
According to the City, all programming, including leagues, swimming pools and events, will have increased equipment sanitation. Participants and spectators will be asked to honor social distancing when possible. The City recommended the number of customers at sporting and rental events be limited to help follow social distancing guidelines. If you have a pavilion rental, they ask that you contact the Jackson Civic Center to learn about additional guidelines for your rental.
The Jackson Civic Center reopened on May 4 with specific limits on the number of guests allowed in rooms and spaces to maintain social distancing.
Baseball and softball leagues will soon resume play and games will continue throughout the summer. The city said emphasis will be placed on social distancing guidelines. League directors will be in contact with participants about specific program details.
The Rockin’ the Rock Garden free summer concert series will start on Friday, June 5 in the City Park. The first performance will feature Doug E. Rees and Mark Rees on Friday, June 5 starting at 7:30 p.m. They ask that guests honor social distancing when possible.
The Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool will open to the public on Monday, June 8. It will be operating from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Look for changes in operations, social distancing requirements, increased sanitation and a maximum pool capacity of 147. The CDC stated there is no evidence that the virus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. The City said the chemical levels are monitored at all times at the pool.
The Jackson Municipal Band will start their performance season on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Band Shell. The musicians will be practicing social distancing. They ask that guests honor social distancing when possible.
Looking ahead, the Parks and Recreation Department plans to hold the annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4. The city said it is expected that a number of activities will be canceled this year due to COVID-19. Currently, planned daytime events include a car show cruise-in display, food vendors and arts and crafts. Evening activities will begin at 7 p.m. with musical performances at the band shell, and fireworks are scheduled at 9:30 p.m.
According to the City, all playgrounds and basketball courts in Jackson City Parks will remain closed until further notice.
This plan is in place through Monday, June 15, and will be re-evaluated before it expires. Phase I of Governor Mike Parson’s Show-Me Strong Recover plan was extended through June 15.
The City said it was continuing with varying degrees of restrictions and social distancing as more parks and facilities reopen.
They reminded citizens that the virus isn’t over. They ask that you stay 6 feet apart or farther in public, wear masks (cover nose/mouth) to protect others and wash hands, surfaces and common items regularly.
