City of Jackson releases updated reopening plan for park events, leagues, swimming pool

The Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool will open to the public on Monday, June 8. It will be operating from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Look for changes in operations, social distancing requirements, increased sanitation and a maximum pool capacity of 147. The CDC stated there is no evidence that the virus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. The City said the chemical levels are monitored at all times at the pool.