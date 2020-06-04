City of Jackson announces schedule for Independence Day holiday trash schedule

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the Sanitation Department will not be operating on Friday and Saturday, July 3-4.
If your trash would normally be collected on Friday, the City said it will instead be picked up on Monday, July 6. Monday’s route will stay the same.
In addition, the Recycling Center and yard waste pits will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
Also, they city said there will be no special pickups scheduled during the week of July 6 through July 10. Pickups will resume the following week and may be scheduled for completion on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (July 13, 14 and 16). You can click here to complete a form and submit a special picukp request.
