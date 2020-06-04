Carbondale, Mt. Vernon JCPenneys to close

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The JCPenneys in Carbondale and Mt. Vernon are scheduled to close.
The retailer will be closing 154 stores nationwide.
“Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores,” they stated on their company blog. “We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
