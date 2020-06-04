Cape Girardeau Public Library awarded $15K grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library was awarded a $15,125 Spotlight on Literacy grant.
“Libraries are vital institutions, offering a wealth of resources and learning opportunities to their communities,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “Grants like these help ensure Missouri’s libraries can continue to provide quality programs and services to their patrons.”
Spotlight on Literacy grants provide funding for eligible libraries to encourage reading, language skills development, academic improvement including job skills development, computer skills development, financial literacy and health literacy skills development.
The Missouri State Library approved a total of 169 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1,454,754.50 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout the state.
The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.