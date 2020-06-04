Cape Girardeau County Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total number of cases is now 109.
So far three have died and 81 are considered recovered.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Department defines recovered as a “resolution of fever, improvement in respiratory symptoms, and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”
30 cases are in the outlying county, 44 are in Cape Girardeau City, and 35 are in Jackson.
