Bear spotted in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A viewer sent us photos of a bear she spotted on Thursday afternoon, June 4.
Marlene Stout said she saw the bear while she was driving to Fremont, Mo.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bears are becoming increasingly common in Missouri and are expanding their range. They say they are more common in the southern part of the state. You can click here to check a map of bear sightings.
If you think you’ve spotted a bear, you can click here to report it.
