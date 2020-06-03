What you need to know June 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 3.
Today will be muggy and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Most of the day will be sunny, but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms in our northern counties.
Later in the evening there is a chance for strong storms as a broken line of storms push into the Heartland.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail and damaging winds.
Isolated rain and storms are possible early Thursday morning. Storms are not expected to be severe.
Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny, hot and sticky. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Hot and humid conditions continue Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.
- Protests Tuesday night remained mostly peaceful across the U.S., but there were reports of scattered looting in New York City.
- A MSHP troop narrowly averted serious injury after he was shot during rioting in St. Louis Monday night.
- Gov. Mike Parson has activated 1,000 National Guard troops to help officers keep the peace in Missouri.
- The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.
- Missouri voters took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in municipal elections. CLICK HERE to check the unofficial results in the Heartland.
- President Trump said he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.
- Health officials say they have seen an upswing in teen depression during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Cape Girardeau Police Department has sent off 40 untested rape kits to be tested at a lab in Virginia.
- Illinoisans can now pick up or have cocktails delivered.
- Carole Baskin won a major victory in court against her “Tiger King” nemesis Joe Exotic.
- One of the protesters who formed a human barricade to protect a lone Louisville police officer from violence speaks about the picture of their actions that is going viral.
- June’s full strawberry moon rises Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.