Warmer and More Muggy Morning

A warmer and muggy start with sunshine a few clouds this Wednesday morning. Majority of the day it will be mostly sunny and dry. During the late afternoon, northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri have a small chance of isolated rain/storms. We still have our eyes on a broken like of storms that look to move in between 6-7PM. As it initially enters, there is a chance for strong storms with an isolated severe warning. Impacts would be damaging winds and small hail with heavy rain and lightning. This line will continue to weaken as it moves further south into the evening. High temperatures today in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be higher so it will feel sticky.