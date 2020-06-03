Traffic signal work could delay drivers in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers in Cape Girardeau could encounter delays beginning Wednesday, June 3.
According to police, crews will be working on traffic signals throughout the city.
While crews are working on the signal boxes, traffic lights will be switched over to flashing.
Police said this could cause traffic back-ups.
Drivers experiencing issues with signals that do not appear to be maintenance related or signal problems lasting more than 15 minutes are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Communications Unit at 573-335-6621, Option 1 or to notify the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department.
Crews are schedule to finish the signal work sometime on Thursday, June 4.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.