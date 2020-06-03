Summertime means more bugs in the air

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While we are trying to get out to enjoy the summer weather, that’s not the case for those pesky little bugs.
Have you seen more bugs around your home? Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero, said bugs thrive in warm, wet weather, but since the temperatures are rising, they just want to find shade.
Horrell said that’s why you might find them in or near your house.
He said they look for easy access points.
“Anything you can do on the outside, whether sealing entry points or underneath your garage door or doors going into the basement or common or common areas. Anything stacked like landscaping, grass trimmings pile up on the outside creating harbor-age areas,” Horrell said.
Horrell said the most common bugs this time of year are ants and wasps.
He says with the hotter weather you’ll also see more crickets and spiders.
