Summer heat for the next few days across the Heartland. A few storms possible as well.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing lots of sunshine across the Heartland this afternoon and this is leading to very warm temperatures across the area. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon and there is a slight chance for a pop up storm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We will be watching a complex of storms move towards the Heartland late tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow. If these storms can maintain their intensity we could see a few isolated damaging wind gusts. A few scattered storms will redevelop tomorrow, especially across our southern counties.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s in most areas.
The weekend look very summer like across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. We are watching Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf. There is a good chance this system will bring some heavy rain to the area early next week.
