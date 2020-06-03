Spilled chicken parts causes slick conditions along U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, KY. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are dealing with mess some would find gross and smelly on a hot day.
According to KYTC, a truck traveling form Missouri into Kentucky leaked chicken offal along the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and along the U.S. 51 Bridge Kentucky Approach Levee into Wickliffe.
The spill of the chicken parts has created slick conditions.
Crews have spread sand along the four-mile section affected by the spill on U.S. 51.
KYTC said the sand has improved traveling conditions.
Anyone with information on the leaking truck is asked to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-898-2431.
