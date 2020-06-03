Southeast Mo. State University releases statement regarding racism

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Carlos Vargas-Aburto, the president of Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), released a statement regarding racism and the current events in the country.
In the statement, Vargas highlighted how recent events have divided the nation, and how many are feeling anger and pain.
“I am dismayed, appalled and deeply saddened that our students, faculty, staff and alumni of color are feeling this immense weight of injustice and discrimination, and I know many of you are concerned about where we are as a nation. I understand your frustrations and identify with them," stated Vargas. "I am supportive of peaceful protests that endeavor to achieve positive change, but I am saddened and troubled by the violence seen in others As Americans, we are better than this, and as your president, I am committed to the values of peaceful advocacy, inclusion and diversity, and above all, to encouraging our University community to fully embrace these principles.”
Students at SEMO are from all demographics, nationalities and geographic areas.
The statement reinforced how important it is for a university to “celebrate others of all cultures and to challenge our community to follow its moral compass.”
Vargas called on the community to take a path of understanding instead of hostility.
