Southeast Mo. State University releases statement regarding racism

“I am dismayed, appalled and deeply saddened that our students, faculty, staff and alumni of color are feeling this immense weight of injustice and discrimination, and I know many of you are concerned about where we are as a nation. I understand your frustrations and identify with them," stated Vargas. "I am supportive of peaceful protests that endeavor to achieve positive change, but I am saddened and troubled by the violence seen in others As Americans, we are better than this, and as your president, I am committed to the values of peaceful advocacy, inclusion and diversity, and above all, to encouraging our University community to fully embrace these principles.”