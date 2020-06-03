SIC releases plan to reopen

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, Southeastern Illinois College will open to key functional work areas only beginning June 8.
No students or public members will be allowed on the Harrisburg campus or David L. Stanley White County Center in Carmi during the coming three-week period.
This will allow staff time to prepare for a planned, phased in reopening for the Fall.
The SIC summer semester, which also begins June 8, will be completely remote for the duration of the semester, including lab courses.
Some typically hands-on courses have been canceled and enrolled students notified due to this restriction.
“We are glad to be moving forward, regardless of pace, toward serving our on-campus community once again,” said President Dr. Jonah Rice. “Our board and staff have worked tirelessly to put a plan in place for a safe reopening that follows state guidelines, and although it will look a bit different, we are excited to see students in person again soon.”
SIC will also finalize plans for reopening the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study in the fall for its youngest students. Those plans will be announced at a later date.
Beginning June 29, SIC will allow students on campus by appointment only while practicing safe protocols.
For athletics, SIC will follow the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recommendations. Non-NJCAA student activities and events will be engaged by staff on an individual basis with appropriate supervisors. More details will be announced for this step soon.
On Aug. 3, SIC will return to regular operational days and times with the allowance of a modified work schedule.
On campus classes will resume the beginning of the fall semester Aug. 17, but will be modified according to the Return to Campus Plan.
After the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 25-27), SIC plans to revert to all-remote and online learning.
Some events and activities will take place during the post-Thanksgiving break, to be approved on a case-by-case basis.
