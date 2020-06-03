Shell casings found during shots-fired investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shots-fired call on Wednesday morning, June 3.
According to police, they received multiple calls about hearing gunfire on South Ellis Street near Elm Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.
After responding to the area, officers said they found .45 caliber shell casings.
Officers talked to neighbors and others who were outside, but no one was able to say where the gunshots came from.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
