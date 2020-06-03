New Salon Experience in Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -With phase 3 allowing hair salons to reopen Friday, things in Illinois are looking a bit different. Hot Heads Salon in Marion, was one of the salons who opened.
Owner Lachelle Harline said she was so excited that she was at work an hour and a half before opening.
Some changes have happened to her business, “I think the biggest change is we haven’t had the walk ins. They’ve slowed down, they are calling ahead. Which is still kind of like a walk-in situation, but we usually have a lot of walk in pouring through the door.”
A couple other issues they’ve had is price increases on products.
Things around the Salon were also moved around Hartline says, “We did decide, collectively, we can separate out chairs keeping people distanced. We all hate masks, so that’s one thing we decided we’re all going to do no matter what.”
Nikki Frampton, a customer who’s getting her hair styled today, said she was “pretty excited, actually, a bit longer than I needed it”
Stylist around the country may be wondering what’s next, but that’s not the case for Lachelle Hartline. “You know, I have heard other stylist talkers, especially on social media, that things were bad and having a hard time at work and I’m like man sorry we’ve got great clients and they’ve just been happy.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.