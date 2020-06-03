Murray State University modifies fall 2020 academic calendar

“Many individuals, including deans, chair’s council leadership, faculty senate representatives, faculty, staff and a Student Government Association student representative have been involved in this decision through shared governance,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd said. “In these discussions, a careful and thoughtful approach was a key focus, with the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community members being at the forefront. We will do our very best to plan for and implement a successful fall 2020 semester.”