Murray State University modifies fall 2020 academic calendar

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has condensed the fall 2020 academic calendar to minimize student travel to and from campus during the holidays for the safety and well-being of students.
Classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, they were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Fall break has been canceled, with classes on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9.
In-person classes will be finalized on Friday, Nov. 20.
Students with internships, clinicals, practicum and other experiential learning may will continue those through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 11.
Finals week will be modified to three days, Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 18–20, with an additional 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. examination slot on each day.
With the advice and consent of state health officials, Murray State’s commencement is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, inclusive of May and August 2020 graduates in addition to those who are scheduled to graduate this fall.
Students will have the opportunity to take a course remotely via the University’s new “Holiday Term”, which is online only beginning Monday, Nov. 23 and ending Friday, Dec. 11.
Students may enroll in only one course for this term.
The online only “Winter Term” will begin on Monday, Dec. 14 and end Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Spring semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
“Many individuals, including deans, chair’s council leadership, faculty senate representatives, faculty, staff and a Student Government Association student representative have been involved in this decision through shared governance,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd said. “In these discussions, a careful and thoughtful approach was a key focus, with the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community members being at the forefront. We will do our very best to plan for and implement a successful fall 2020 semester.”
