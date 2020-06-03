MSHP trooper shot responding to rioting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was shot while responding to rioting in St. Louis Monday night, June 2.
According to MSHP, a bullet went through the trooper’s moving vehicle and face shield of the riot helmet on his head.
It’s not clear if the trooper was injured, but MSHP said the trooper narrowly averted serious injury.
MSHP said troopers will continue to respond to calls in Missouri “every night no matter the risk.”
In a tweet, St. Louis police thanked MSHP for their continued support and assistance to keep law enforcement safe.
The FBI is requesting anyone that has witnessed violent actions in St. Louis to share their information, videos or photos here.
On Monday night, at least four St. Louis Metro Police officers were injured by gunfire during unrest in the city and a retired St. Louis Police Captain was killed by looters.
Also, officers responding to looting were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning. The officer-involved shooting is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.