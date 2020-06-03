3 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On June 3, the Jackson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases.
The case details are as follows:
- Two women in their 50s
- One man in his 50s
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 293 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Ten additional individuals were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to date to 231 individuals.
Fifty-two active cases are currently being managed.
