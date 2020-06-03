MoDOT plans to relocate Rte. 221 in Doe Run

DOE RUN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting research and accepting public input on a proposed project to improve Route 221.
The proposed project would relocate several sections of Route 221 to provide more gradual curves and a straighter road in an effort to improve safety. It includes rebuilding the curve on Route 221 and Henrich Road and a series of curves from Howell Bridge to Henson Road in Doe Run.
Those interested in reviewing the project and sharing their thoughts can click here. You can also share your comments with MoDOT Project Manager Benji Philpot at 573-472-5371 or MoDOT Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter at 573-472-5294.
Comments will be accepted through Wednesday, June 24.
The project is currently scheduled to be built in 2022.
