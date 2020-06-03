Mo. Dept. of Conservation extends program cancellations to June 30, offers more programs online

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it extended its cancellation of programs and events at nature centers and other department locations through June 30.
The Department said this is due to concerns about COVID-19 continuing.
To help continue to connection people with nature, they said they will be offering more nature-focused programs through online formats.
According to MDC, the online offerings will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever they are in the state.
The Department said programs will be added as they become available. Participants will be required to register online and will be emailed a program survey and other information after the event.
Programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.
