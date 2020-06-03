Man arrested in stabbing investigation

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A stabbing investigation is underway in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Multiple first responders and law enforcement were called to 1104 S. 26th St. in Mt Vernon on Monday, June 1 in reference to a person who had been stabbed.
When help arrived, the stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Mt. Vernon Police said their investigation into the case led to the arrest of 30-year-old Theodore R. Jefferson.
Jefferson was booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center on an aggravated domestic battery charge.
Detectives from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, a Crime Scene Technician from the Illinois State Police, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and crews from the Mt. Vernon Fire Department and Litton’s Ambulance responded to the scene.
