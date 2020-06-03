Man accused of pointing gun at peaceful protesters, another accused of pepper spraying them and officers in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were charged in separate incidents when police say one pointed a gun at protesters and another sprayed protesters with pepper spray.
John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
David Fryemire, 53, of Murray, was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault.
Both were taken to the Calloway County Jail.
According to Murray police, citizens held a peaceful protest around 5 p.m. on June 2. It started and ended on the Court Square, and they walked down multiple streets including Main Street and 12th Street.
In an effort to keep protesters safe, police in patrol vehicles stayed in front and behind the group to prevent vehicles from getting into the group of protesters.
During the protest, police say they responded to Main Street for a report of someone in a vehicle that pointed a gun at protesters around 5:45 p.m. Officers say they found the vehicle and pulled it over.
As a result of the investigation, John Dickerson was charged.
As the protest continued, those participating walked north on 12th Street. While they were walking, police say vehicles going south were stopped.
While protesters were next to a stopped vehicle driven by David Fryemire, police say he rolled down his window and sprayed pepper spray on multiple protesters. According to police, five officers on scene were sprayed by Fryemire as well.
Police say he then tried to drive through the crowd of protesters and officers, but was stopped by officers.
The group returned to the Court Square, and the protest ended around 9 p.m.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State Police Department were also present and helped.
The Murray Police Department said in a release, “the Constitution allows everyone the right to peacefully protest. The Murray Police Department’s goal is to provide safety and protection to everyone.”
The investigation is ongoing.
