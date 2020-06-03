Man accused of chasing down another man and running him over after fight

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 2, Pastor Mercado, age 41 of Mayfield, was placed under arrest by the Mayfield Police Department after officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Through investigation, it was determined that Mercado and another man had gotten into a physical altercation at the intersection of South 10th Street and West Oak Street in Mayfield.
After the altercation, Mercado got into a vehicle, chased the man down, and struck him with his vehicle.
Mayfield EMS responded to the scene, and transported the man to the Air Evac base, where he was flown to another hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Mercado was transported to the Graves County Jail where he was lodge and charged with Attempted Murder.
