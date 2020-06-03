JCPenney in Cape Girardeau reopens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - JCPenney announced it was planning to reopen about 500 stores by Wednesday, June 3.
The location in Cape Girardeau was one of those stores.
According to JCPenney salon manager Andrea Pavone, the store opened at 11 a.m.
She said the only entrance you can use is the one in front of the mall so they can maintain their headcount capacity.
Pavone said the store has been closed for 11 weeks because of the virus.
JCPenney announced in May it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and planned to close around 200 stores in 2020.
