JALC to reopen offices, summer classes remain online

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College (JALC) announced it will be opening its offices on Monday, June 8.
Offices will open each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
JALC said not all employees will be returning to their offices at the same time, but all will be working.
Social distancing and other protective measures will be required for employees, students and visitors.
In-person, face-to-face meetings with students will not resume at this time. All contact with students will be done through virtual, teleconference or Zoom meetings.
JALC said all summer courses will be conducted online, except for CTE students finishing spring semester requirements. Instructors will be in contact with CTE students with specifics.
All community education classes and activities, except those conducted online, have been cancelled for the month of June.
The Fitness Center, except for online courses and activities, will be closed the month of June.
A decision on opening the Fitness Center and resuming community education activities will be made at a later date.
The SIH Walk-In Clinic will remain closed until further notice.
