Jackson County Courthouse announces phase three hours of operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Courthouse will be extending there hours of operation as they move into phase three.
Starting Monday, June 8 the courthouse will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Face Masks are required when inside the building.
All offices will continue to perform their essential duties.
The courts will remain open, with most hearings conducted via Zoom in a virtual courtroom.
Those with upcoming cases will be giving instructions.
The Office of the Courts and the Circuit Clerk will be open via telephone during normal business hours.
