Jackson City Parks and Recreation to Reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
As we move into Summer, Jackson Parks are reopening ball fields, pools and other recreational facilities, with hopes to get you’re summer back to normal. June 8th is the start of the city of Jacksons parks and recreation events, with programs reopening throughout the city.
“This is summer. This is the time for fun. So I say step out and lets have fun.”
Shane Anderson is the Jackson Parks and Recreation director ready to kick-off summer programs.
“It’s just really a lot of happy folks in here at the park. And they are excited. They are ready to go forward.”
Anderson says he’s scheduled various activities to keep you busy.
“We have music events planned. We have our baseball and softball leagues. I’m here at the pool. We have water in the pool.”
He says more families have been visiting the park since the corona virus pandemic and expects to see bigger event turnouts.
“Everybody’s been waiting so long. But they are ready to go. We have a group of folks ready to experience and enjoy the summer.”
Like Jackson resident Caysie Rose, who is excited to be able to play ball.
“This is my last summer being able to play. I’m not playing in college or anything like that so I’m happy to be able to come back out here.”
Rose says even though ball games have resumed, during the games, the athletes remain safe.
“Well like last night we had a softball game and we weren’t allowed to clap hands. Which really defeated the whole purpose of the game because the game is to have fun and be with your friends. So, we just had to stand in the dugout and wave.”
Anderson says he is excited about residents getting involved in the parks and recreation’s summer activities, but he will make sure they are safe as all of his programs will practice social distancing.
The majority of the parks and recreational facilities have been closed since April third due to the corona virus. Anderson invites everyone to participate in this summer’s activities.