Hot and humid, with more storms for the next few days

After midnight, a few storms could sneak back into mainly northern parts of the Heartland. The threat of severe weather is pretty low. More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Right now it appears the threat is low, but a few storms could produce damaging winds and isolated hail. Outside of storms it will be hot and humid. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feels like numbers will creep into the mid 90s for many areas over the week.