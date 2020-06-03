First Alert: Hot and muggy afternoon; Strong storm chances this evening

(KFVS) - Today will be muggy and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Most of the day will be sunny, but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms in our northern counties.
Later in the evening there is a chance for strong storms as a broken line of storms push into the Heartland.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail and damaging winds.
Isolated rain and storms are possible early Thursday morning. Storms are not expected to be severe.
Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny, hot and sticky. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Hot and humid conditions continue Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.
