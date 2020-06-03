Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge begins gradual reopening of campgrounds, marinas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will begin opening campgrounds and marinas this week with some limitations.
The Blue Heron and Little Grassy Campgrounds & Marinas as well as the Crab Orchard Marina will open on June 4.
The Crab Orchard Lake Campground will open on June 11.
The Devils Kitchen Lake Campground, Crab Orchard Lake Beach, and Visitor Center will remain closed until further notice.
While visiting recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities.
Please note these changes at the campground:
- Campsites can only accommodate the single-family unit occupying that campsite
- Campers are encouraged use any self-contained restroom in their own camper
- No tent camping
- No outside visitors at any campsite
- In anyone in your party is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 please stay at home
- Limited showers available
