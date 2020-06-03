783 COVID-19 deaths reported in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 248 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in Missouri on Tuesday, June 2.
Approximately 90 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Missouri in the past 24-hours.
Currently, 13,575 have tested positive for the virus in the state, including 783 deaths.
DHSS reports 205,161 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 24,724 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 3 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.